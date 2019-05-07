Dunstable family’s plea to find missing son

The family of a Dunstable man, who is missing in Spain, are appealing for the public’s help in finding him.

Mark Palmer, 32, was last seen on Saturday, April 27, at about 10.30am, in Ontinyent, Valencia region of Spain, and the family are appealing for anyone who may have seen him.

Mark Palmer

Mark is 5ft 11ins, slim with short red/ginger hair with a stubble beard, he has been described as feeling distressed and expressing suicidal thoughts.

The Spanish police are supporting the family and a search party has been underway, including family members and the local community, as well as helicopter searches.

Mark Palmer, Mark’s dad, is in Spain looking for him, he said: “My son has been missing since the 27th April. He lives in Ontinyent, Valencia, in Spain, with his friends.

“He sent his friend what we believe is a suicide note, no one has seen him or heard from since he left his home that morning.

“He has always suffered with a bit of depression, in the past we would help him get through it.

“He moved to Spain in December, we thought it was a fresh start for him, and when we spoke to him he seemed to be doing well.

“But we think the thoughts got in his head recently and he started drinking and the things may have started spiralling out of control.

“My wife is at home, I am here in Spain searching for him, with my other son and daughters, we are all looking and people here have been really helpful. But it is really odd that no one has seen or heard anything from him, it is worrying.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information about where he has, we just want to know he is safe.

“It has been reported to the Spanish police here and they are doing what they can, and also the Hertfordshire Police, we are also in contact with them.

“This is out of character, it has been ten days nearly and he would have been in touch with someone by now.”

The family has concerns about his mental health and want to find him as quickly as possible to get him medical help.

Hertfordshire Police have passed the case over to Interpol.

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money to help towards flights and accommodation to help the family while they are in Spain looking for Mark, the page has already raised over £2,000.

To make a donation visit: https://uk.gofundme.com/find-mark-palmer-jr-campaign.

If you have any information call 112 or 07903972267.