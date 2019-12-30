Dunstable gymnast thanks the public for helping her get to World Championships

A gymnast from Dunstable has thanked the public for helping her get to the World Tumbling Championships in Tokyo.

Georgi Issott, 15, was able to travel to Tokyo and compete in the competition thanks to a community crowdfunding effort.

Georgi Issott at the World Tumbling Championships

Lorraine Issott, her mum, said: “Tumbling is not an Olympic sport so Georgi got no funding, she had to raise the money herself.

“She decided to set up a go fund me page, she needed to raise £3,000.

“We did plan to do some fundraising activities to raise the money, but through sharing the page and appearing in the news and radio she managed to raise all the money.

“People were so kind and generous, it was great and we were so shocked at the amount that was raised.

Georgi Issott at the World Tumbling Championships

“She went at the end of November and came fourth in the World Championships, she did amazing!”

Georgi, who attends Vandyke Upper School and trains at the Harlequin Gym in Leighton Buzzard, is hoping to compete at the European Championships in May.

Lorraine added: “We just want to say thank you to everyone who donated, she was overwhelmed and she was amazing, and getting there was thanks to the generosity of the public.

“She made us all very proud and she did so well.”

The 2019 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships took place at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, the same venue that will host the gymnastics competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.