Dunstable man cycles 570 miles to raise thousands for Motor Neurone Disease Association

A man from Dunstable has raised thousands for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND) after taken part in a charity cycling challenge.

Richard Samm took on the challenge to cycle 700 miles in seven days in honour of friends and family that receive support from the MND Association.

Despite becoming ill on day three of the challenge, Richard manged to cycle 570 miles of his 700-mile goal, taking off from Hemel Hempstead on August 6, and finishing back in Hemel Hempstead on August 12, with his efforts seeing him raise over £1,000 for the MND Association on his fundraising page - Richard's 700 in 7.

Richard works for Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, and the company boosted the fundraising effort by donating £2,000 to the MND Association in honour of Richard taking part in the challenge.

Richard added: “I am humbled by the unwavering support I have received from my Amazon colleagues since the moment I mentioned I was taking part in the 700 miles in seven days challenge.

"Whilst it was a tough ride, I am so pleased that the MND Association has received over £3,000 at the expense of only a few sore leg days for me.”

Colleagues from Amazon also met Richard at the finishing line to celebrate his success and cheer him on, whilst others took part in step count challenges, swam, or cycled in solidarity throughout the week.

Imani Change, site leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “We are so proud of Richard for taking part in this challenge for the worthy cause of supporting the MND Association, and we were moved by his efforts to donate to the charity on behalf the whole team at Amazon.

"We hope this boost to Richard’s own efforts goes a long way to help those who use the services of this great organisation.”

Roger Widdecombe, regional fundraiser in the East of England for the MND, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Richard for his incredible fundraising efforts and for raising awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and the MND Association in Hemel Hempstead.

"A big thank you also goes to Amazon in Hemel Hempstead for supporting Richard with an extra donation boost.”

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

It’s a devastating disease that affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day. There is no cure. The MND Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on MND care, research and campaigning.