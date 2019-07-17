Dunstable man hopes to raise thousands for charity in memory of his nephew

A man from Dunstable is hoping to raise £10,000 for Alice’s Arc when he rides from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Shane Wakeling will cycle from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland to raise money for the charity that funds research into Rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of brain cancer.

He will be cycling in memory of his five-year-old nephew, Freddie Carpenter, who died in October 2018, and will start his journey on Saturday, August 3.

He said: “In July 2017 Freddie was diagnosed with a cancer of the brain, Rhabdomyosarcoma, five months after his younger brother was diagnosed with a brain tumour. It was a devastating time for the family and the boys were in and out of Great Ormond Street Hospital on alternate or simultaneous weeks for treatment, for many months. Arthur is now in remission and he is your typical three-year-old.

“Freddie underwent treatment in the UK and US but after being diagnosed with a secondary brain tumour, he passed away at home.

“Our family has been devastated by these events, and being unable to do much apart from offer support and help, has prompted me to get out there and do something worthwhile.”

Alice’s Arc is a children’s cancer charity dedicated to funding research into finding a cure and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma.

To help Shane reach his £10,000 target, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ShaneWakeling.