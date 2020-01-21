Dunstable Mayor plants trees to mark 125 years of the National Trust

The Mayor of Dunstable helped plant two trees at a Dunstable care home to mark 125 years of the National Trust.

Cllr Sid Abbott joined staff at Caddington Grove care home, on London Road, for the ceremonial tree planting, which is part of the national campaign to plant 20 million trees over the next decade.

The team at Caddington Grove invited the Mayor along to help them plant two Granny Smith apple trees, cllr Abbott was delighted to help the care home mark the National Trust’s landmark anniversary.

He said: “I am a keen environmentalist, so I was honoured to be asked along to help with the celebrations here at Caddington Grove.

“It is a great initiative, and one I just had to be involved with.”

Caddington Grove resident Joyce Randall wants other people to join the campaign and plant trees, she said: “We need to act quickly to help the environment, and I am so pleased that our home is setting a standard in the community, we all need to do our bit.”