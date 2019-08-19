Dunstable North Community Group wants to keep Bird in Hand as a pub

Dunstable North Community Group is still hoping that The Bird in Hand can remain as a pub, despite the latest setback.

The Bird in Hand pub, which closed in November, has been vandalised and a number of items have been stolen from inside the vacant pub.

The Bird in Hand Pub. Photo by Jordan Dearlove

Earlier this year the pub, on High Street North, was approved as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Dunstable North Community Group, set up to save the pub, was informed by local people who were interested in the property and visited the site to find that the inside ‘had been trashed’.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have been told that the inside is a complete mess, the pizza ovens and kitchen equipment has been stolen, fires have been started upstairs in the flat which has caused holes between the floors.

“Unfortunately, this means that as a community group we are unable to find the funds to purchase the property or refurbish it.

“Having said that, I have heard that there are people who are still interested in taking on The Bird in Hand and run it as a pub.

“The pub remains an ACV which is positive for us and the community. We are still hoping that someone will be able to come in and bring it back up to a pub that the community will love.

“There is a lot of support from the community for it to remain as a pub.

“They are as keen as we are to get a family pub back in Dunstable. If anyone is interested in taking on The Bird in Hand pub we will support them.”

Bedfordshire Police attended the Bird in the Hand pub in High Street North, Dunstable on 3 March following reports of trespassers at the location.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Two men aged 24 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of burglary, but were released with no further action.

“We also received a report on 20 March of a burglary at the location in which metal fittings including boilers, fuseboards and meters were taken by an unknown number of offenders.

“Both cases have been filed pending further evidence coming to light.

“We would appeal for anyone with information about the incidents to contact police on 101, quoting the reference 40/16278/19.”

Anyone interested in investing in a community pub can email: dunstablenorthcommunity@gmail.com.