Dunstable pub will reopen after a £280,000 refurbishment

A Dunstable pub that closed last year, is set to reopen at the end of the month after a £280,000 refurbishment.

Building work has started on the joint refurbishment of The Crown on High Street North by Heineken’s pub business, Star Pubs & Bars, and new licensees, Bedfordshire based Number One Entertainment.

Work is starting on The Crown in Dunstable

The New Crown, which will create 10 new jobs in the town, is hosting a party on Saturday, August 3, to celebrate the bar’s reopening.

Neil Williams, acting regional operations director for Star Pubs & Bars said: “The New Crown is going to be very different to anything else in Dunstable. It will be the only place to open in the day and as a late-night venue and is bringing a contemporary new look to the town.

“We and Number One Entertainment hope the opening of The New Crown will kickstart further regeneration on the High Street and support local businesses by bringing people back into the heart of the town.”

The money is bring spent to create a relaxed friendly bar that offers food, coffee and tea in the day, and transitioning to a late night venue hosting DJs, live music, karaoke and comedy nights. A major part of the investment will be spent upgrading the roof garden. Once finished, it will have its own bar, a covered area and new furniture.

The bar is being reconfigured to create more space, the Roof Top Terrace will have a different menu from the main bar and will offer table service with cocktail and gin trees delivered to tables. The New Crown will open till 2am and will have a strict good behaviour policy, using ID card scanning and is appointing a leading home counties and north London security company.