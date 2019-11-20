Dunstable pupils take their learning outside for Outdoor Classroom Day

Pupils at a Dunstable primary school swapped their desks for the outdoors as they took part in Outdoor Classroom Day.

Children at The Vale Academy, on Wilbury Drive, enjoyed a number of different lessons outside on Thursday, November 7.

Outdoor Classroom Day

The lessons included maths for Year 2, where sticks, bricks and trees were used to practice counting, and pupils in Year 4 made a giant chart to help with multiplication.

Cameron Webber, head of outdoor learning, said: “The success of the Outdoor Classroom Day illustrates the importance of learning outdoors on a regular basis.

“The children in my class love it when we get out of the classroom, and are much more engaged in the subject that is being taught.

“I am regularly asked by children in my class when our next outdoor learning will take place, which really highlights to me how important a change of scenery and fresh air can be to education and the children’s wellbeing.”

Outdoor Classroom Day

Headteacher Kate Hooft said: “There is so much evidence that suggests that outdoor learning and outdoors playtime are beneficial to children, and I couldn’t agree more. When our pupils are outdoors they are more engaged, their mood is lifted and they are more active.

“Following our involvement in Outdoor Classroom Day we will be taking a serious look at how we integrate more time outdoors into every single school day.”

The campaign, now in its seventh year, aims to make outdoor play and learning part of every child’s day, which is considered to be critical to children’s health, wellbeing and happiness.

Carley Sefton, chief executive of Learning Through Landscapes, which leads the campaign in the UK, said: “Research shows that children who spend time outdoors have better mental health, are more physically active and are more resilient.

“Teachers who get involved in the campaign tell us the same thing, which is why we are delighted to see schools across the country getting involved.”

For more information about Outdoor Classroom Day, visit: www.outdoorclassroomday.org.uk.