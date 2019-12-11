Dunstable restaurant hosts dinner to thank Hospice at Home volunteers

Volunteers from Hospice at Home in Dunstable and the surrounding areas were treated to a meal at Coconut Garden to thank them for their dedication.

Lily and Ken Chan, owners of the Dunstable restaurant, wanted to thank the volunteers for everything they do to help clients who are suffering from life debilitating illnesses, often providing end-of-life support.

This year, over £3,500 has been raised for Hospice at Home Volunteers by the restaurant. The money will help the charity with its community work.

Chairman of Hospice at Home, Ian Coulter, attended the evening, along with fellow trustee cllr Liz Jones.

Ian said: "Huge thanks go to Lily and Ken for hosting the evening. Tonight Lily and Ken have presented us with an unexpected cheque for £800 for which we are very grateful for and their continued support.

"Particular thanks must go to Les and Michelle Rockley, for their very kind generosity during this year, and we are so lucky to have such friends linked to the charity.

The volunteers provide endless support in so many ways to our clients in their own homes, as well offering their family and carers chance to talk and take a break.

"Every volunteer is trained to deal with the varying circumstances they may be faced with and we continually seek financial support through grant applications and donations to ensure we can continue to deliver the service we have done for the past 30 years.

"We are extremely lucky to have some wonderful people who continue to raise money for us every year to help maintain the service - I cannot thank them all enough"