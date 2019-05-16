Dunstable’s new Mayor wants to continue work to ‘green up’ council

Dunstable’s new Mayor Cllr Sidney Abbott was duly elected last Monday in the presence of the Meryl Dolling, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, visiting Mayors, past Mayors of Dunstable, Councillors, officers and other honoured guests.

The Annual Meeting of Dunstable Town Council was held at the All Saints Academy to elect a Town Mayor, Deputy Town Mayor and to select Members for Standing Committees and Sub-Committees.

Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr. Sidney Abbott. Photo: John Chatterley

Cllr Abbott’s appointment was proposed by Cllr Liz Jones and seconded by Cllr Gloria Martin. After donning the mayoral robes, the new Town Mayor took the oath.

In his acceptance speech Cllr. Abbott said “I am deeply honoured and privileged to have been elected the Town Mayor of Dunstable for the ensuing year and that my wife Heather will be supporting me as Mayoress. I would like to give a big thank you to the outgoing Mayor and Mayoress John Kane and Jenny Campling who have represented the Town on some 200 occasions during their year of office.”

Cllr Abbott was born in Fulham and first visited Dunstable in the mid fifties to visit his grandmother who lived in Stipers Hill and who worked at the Empire Rubber Company.

When he was 16, he and his family first moved to Luton and then to Dunstable where he met his wife Heather. They have two daughters Katrina and Tracy, both educated in Dunstable.

Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr. Sidney Abbott with the mayoress and Meryl Dolling, the new High Sheriff of Bedfordshire. Photo: John Chatterley

The Town Mayor continued “ One of my election pledges when I was first elected was to “Green Up” Dunstable Town Council.

“They have embraced this pledge in line with their Environmental and Sustainability Policy. They have significantly reduced the environmental impacts and carbon footprint from their business activities, increased recycling by 25% at Creasey Park and have an ongoing programme of installing LED lighting in all Dunstable Town Council owned premises. They no longer use herbicides and are trialling electric work vehicles.”

The Deputy Town Mayor is Cllr Liz Jones.