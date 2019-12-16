Dunstable school comes top of the class

Pupils and teachers at The Vale Academy in Dunstable are celebrating after Ofsted rated them amongst the best schools in the country.

The Vale Academy, on Wilbury Drive, was ranked in the top 20 percent of all schools and “significantly above the national average” when it came to the key areas of maths, reading and writing.

The Vale Academy in Dunstable

Head of School Kate Hooft said: “I’m absolutely delighted by this report. To be rated so well in all three key areas is fantastic news and a real testament to the hard work being put in by the teachers, the pupils and their families.

"The report also highlights that pupil absence from school is below the national average - that’s no coincidence!

"The children love learning at the Vale, they hate to miss anything, and that’s why the school is doing so well.”

The Vale Academy is part of the Shared Learning Trust, a family of five schools in Central Bedfordshire.

The Vale Academy in Dunstable

CEO of the Trust Cathy Barr said: “I’m incredibly proud of Kate and the team at The Vale Academy. You only need to spend a few moments inside the school to soak up the really happy and welcoming atmosphere.

"I’m not at all surprised by how well they’ve done, and I know the children will continue to thrive at the Vale. Well done to everyone!”

The 2019 Inspection Data Summary Report was issued by Ofsted to all schools in November 2019.