Dunstable school nurtures love of reading for pupils with new 'literacy shed'

Children loved reading in the new 'literacy shed'

A Dunstable school has unveiled a new literacy shed filled with books and an outdoor learning area for children in reception

The Vale Academy was proud to show off the new facilities to delighted groups of children last week.

The literary shed and outdoor learning area came about thanks to the amazing fundraising by the reception schoolchildren.

The Vale Academy has also constructed an outdoor play area

One of the big fundraising events was The Great Hobby Horse Race, in which children entered a sponsored hobby horse race and raced around a track at the school. They raised a total of £2,143.

A spokesman from the Shared Learning Trust, which runs the school, said: "Outdoor learning is really important to The Vale Academy family where many of the lessons are held outside where possible to provide pupils with a varied learning environment.

"We have some great spaces here to promote outdoor learning and it is a big part of our curriculum."