Dunstable schoolboy hopes to raise hundreds with charity hair cut

A Dunstable schoolboy is shaving off his 12-inch long hair to raise money for Group B Strep Support.

Dylan Jackson, nine, will be having his hair chopped on Sunday, February 23, and will donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Dylan will be cutting off his hair to raise money for charity and donate it to the Little Princess Trust

The charity makes real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

His mum, Sally-Ann Jackson, said: “As a family we were affected by group B Strep with our first-born daughter, Mia.

“The charity supported us and we have been supporting them over the years. We want to thank them for the help they gave us.

“Dylan first started growing his hair after seeing his friend from Australia with longer hair. It is now 12 inches long.

“He then decided he wanted to grow it and shave it off to raise money for charity. He will also be donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust.”

Dylan is hoping to raise £1,000 for Group B Strep, on his Go Fund Me page, he wrote: “I’ve decided I’m going to donate money raised to Group B Strep Support, a charity close to my family.

“They helped my family when we lost my older sister, who sadly I never got to meet.

“When my hair is cut I’m going to donate this to the Princess Trust so it can go towards being made into wigs for kids.

“Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me.”

Group B Strep Support is the UK charity dedicated to eradicating group B Strep infection in new-born babies. It supports families, educates health professionals, and campaigns for improved prevention strategies.

Dylan has already raised £575, to make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/f/grown-for-group-bcut-for-cancer.

> For more information about the charity visit: www.gbss.org.uk.