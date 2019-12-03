Dunstable schoolgirl chops off 30cm of hair for Little Princess Trust

A girl from Dunstable has had 30cm of her hair chopped off to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

Caitlin Hoo, six, visited The Cutting Crew salon in Caddington on Friday, November 29, to have her hair cut for charity. She has also raised over £1,300.

Her mum, Samantha, said: “We have five bunches of hair to send to The Little Princess Trust, all measuring over 30cm.

“The Cutting Crew salon in Caddington were fantastic, they made her feel like a little superstar on Friday as she was donating. They donated their time free of charge to carry out the haircut, which was incredibly kind.

“So far, Caitlin has raised £1,390, which is just a few hundred pounds away from covering the cost of three wigs!”

The Little Princess Trust provides free, real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

The charity also funds research into childhood cancers.

> To make a donation to the Little Princess Trust visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caitlin-hoo.