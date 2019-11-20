Dunstable schoolgirl is raising money for the Little Princess Trust

A six-year-old girl from Dunstable has raised over £1,000 for the Little Princess Trust and plans to donate 20cm of her hair when she cuts it on Friday, November 29.

Caitlin Hoo, six, will be having her hair cut at the Cutting Crew in Caddington, to raise money for the charity that makes real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair. Her aim was to raise £550, but she has already raised £1,135.

Caitlin will be cutting off 20cm of her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust

Her older sister, Imogen, cut her hair in 2016 for charity and donated seven plaits of 30cm hair and raised nearly £2,500 for the Little Princess Trust.

Caitlin said: “I think it’s a kind thing to do, and I want to be kind. I feel sad for the children who don’t have any hair. I’d feel sad and a little bit embarrassed if I had no hair, so if I donate my hair, that means those children can have hair again and they won’t be sad any more.”

Samantha Hoo, Caitlin’s mum, said: “I think because Imogen done it, she also wants to help others, we have explained to her that there are some children that lose their hair because of illnesses and she has such long hair that she wants to help by giving some of hers.

“She has never had her hair cut, so I think I’ll probably find it quite emotional especially for me.

“Her hair is down to her bum and she is going to have about 20cm cut off, up to her shoulders, she wants to be able to help make real hair wigs for children.

“She is also raising money for the charity, who rely on donations, it costs £550 for one wig and she has already raised £1,000.”

To make a donation to the Little Princess Trust visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caitlin-hoo.