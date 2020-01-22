Dunstable snooker exhibition to raise money for Children With Cancer

A man from Dunstable is organising a snooker exhibition featuring former world champion Ken Doherty to raise money for charity.

Colin Gross is hosting the event on Saturday, February 8, at Dunstable Snooker Club, to raise money for Children With Cancer.

Poster for the event to raise money for Children With Cancer

Last year, a similar event raised £4,500 for the charity, this year he is hoping to beat that amount and has invited Ken Doherty along, as well as Ladies under-21 world and European champion Emma Parker, to play some frames.

He said: “I am working with Dunstable Snooker Club again to raise money for Children With Cancer.

“Last year’s event was so successful that we decided to do it again, we will be supporting the same charity, they are a great charity and help so many people.

“It’s also my birthday so we will not only have the snooker exhibition, we will also have a disco and karaoke.

“It is a fun night and more relaxed than your normal snooker exhibition. We want as many people as possible to come down and support the event.

"Tickets are £20, and we hope it will be a fantastic night.”

For tickets, call 01582 699479.