Dunstable takeaway hopes to raise £1,000 for Kids In Action

The founder of a children’s charity in Dunstable has thanked Irmak BBQ for choosing Kids In Action as their Charity of the Year.

Irmak BBQ, of High Street North, in Dunstable, has chosen to raise money for the charity that helps children and young people with special needs and disabilities.

Kids In Action

From it’s centre in Dunstable Kids In Action run a variety of clubs, activities, social and sporting events, it also organises holidays and day trips.

Paul Bowen-James, founder of Kids In Action, said: “We are delighted that they have chosen Kids In Action as their charity of the year.

“Everything that people are doing to help raise money for the charity is going towards improving the work we have going on at The Base and also securing the future. We are trying to raise enough money to buy the premises and leave a lasting legacy for the charity, the people who come here and the community.

“It is great to see local people and local businesses helping us and as a whole Irmak BBQ are always looking to do things to support the community and we can not than them enough.

Brothers Zak and Orhan

“I think this will work really well between us, Irmak and their customers. We are really happy they have supporting us and look forward to working with them.”

Brothers Orhan and Zak Gurbuz have been working together in the catering business for over 13 years and opened Irmak BBQ in Dunstable three years ago.

They will be donating the money raised from the sale of their homemade cheesecakes to the charity.

Orhan said: “We chose Kids in Action as they provide support and social opportunities for children and young adults with special needs and disabilities.

“There aim is to make a positive difference to each and every individual, encouraging their participation in social activities, in a safe, non-judgemental environment.

“We think a great charity deserves such support as Paul and his team put a lot of effort and hard work to support the ones in need.

“We are hoping to raise £1,000 to help them reach their £600,000 target to buy their building.”