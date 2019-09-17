Dunstable woman opens fitness studio offering exercise for the mind and body

A woman from Dunstable has opened a fitness studio for the body and mind in the town centre.

Carla Stephenson, 36, owner of Balance Fitt, opened the doors of her studio, which offers Pilates, Yoga and meditation, on Sunday, September 1.

Carla

She started her fitness business in the church hall in Lovers Walk, Dunstable, six years ago and, after seeing her business grow, she decided to take the next step and open a studio in Maypole Yard.

She said: “I left my social work career to pursue my passion in health and fitness. I felt that my social work degree skills were transferable and I was able to help clients in alternative ways.

“All the Pilates and Yoga classes at Balance Fitt are based around physical exercise, but also mindfulness. Each class will end with relaxation time.

“Having previously suffered with anxiety, I found Pilates and Yoga so helpful alongside learning to relax, so I decided that I wanted to create a welcoming and friendly space that didn’t intimidate people.

Carla has opened a studio for Balance Fitt in Dunstable

“We have small to medium class sizes and levels that suit beginners to advance. We have a fantastic team which is very small so that you constantly give a personal touch.”

With the support of the local church and local community, the little business started with two classes per week and now has a full-time table of classes specialising in Barre, Pilates, Yoga and Personal Training.

“I would just like to thank the staff for all their hard work and the community of Dunstable who support our classes,” she said. “The feedback has been very positive, the clients seem to really like the new venue, especially now it’s in the centre of town, and since moving we have had some new members sign up. We are hoping to add to that.”

Carla teaching