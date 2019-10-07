Dunstable woman wins Miss Bedfordshire

A woman from Dunstable who won Miss Bedfordshire wants to use her new title to help raise money for domestic violence charities.

Gemma Corkett, 20, won the Miss Bedfordshire 2019/20 title last month and wants to share her experience with others and help raise money for charities in Bedfordshire.

She said: "It felt amazing to win, there are lots of different rounds you have to go through.

"I want to share my experience with others, before entering Miss Great Britain, I was very shy and experienced anxiety and there were days I could not leave my house and I stopped believing in myself.

"Since entering Miss Great Britain and winning Miss Bedfordshire I have came out my comfort zone and I have been given the opportunity to take poart in different events, like Bedfordshire fashion Week.

"I am now more confident and I want to help others.

"I will be working with KidsOut in Leighton Buzzard and I want to help other charities and organisations as well."

Gemma, who works in Leighton Buzzard, will be representing Bedfordshire at the Miss Great Britain finals next year to win the title of Miss Great Britain.

The 20-year-old wants to raise money for domestic violence charities. She said: "I want to help charities that give support to victims of domestic abuse.

"Support for victims of domestic violence is very close to my heart as it is something I experienced when I was 18.

"After I got out of the relationship I was very shy and experienced anxiety, this stopped me in believing in myself.

"I got through it with the help and support of my family and friends and I had counselling, I would love to be able to support a charity or organisation that can help victims.

"I am looking to work with local charities and help raise money for them through fundraising events, like cake sales."