Dunstable’s new Mayor elected at council's first face-to-face meeting in over a year

Dunstable’s new Mayor Cllr Gloria Martin was duly elected on Monday, at the first face-to-face town council meeting for over a year.

The annual meeting of the council was held this year at Creasey Park Community Football Centre to elect a Town Mayor, Deputy Town Mayor and to select members for standing committees and sub-committees.

The Covid-safe ceremony this year was low key with only town councillors present. Other invited guests and staff were online to witness the proceedings virtually.

Mayor Gloria Martin... Photo: John Chatterley

The retiring Town Mayor Cllr Peter Hollick opened the meeting by explaining that whilst the normal order of business will be transacted, it would not be accompanied by some of the normal civic ceremony that takes place at this meeting. However, the intention is that the council will make up for this later in the year at a special civic evening.

He then asked his Chaplain Rev Rachel Phillips to lead the council in prayer. The elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, as well as chairs and vice chairs of individual committees then proceeded.

The newly elected Town Mayor said: “I am deeply honoured and privileged to have been elected the Town Mayor of Dunstable for the ensuing year, and to have my husband Terry supporting me as Consort. As Cllr Hollick has already mentioned there will, we hope, be the opportunity to catch up with the formal thanks for him and his Mayoress Ann, together with the very overdue thanks to Councillor Abbott and his Mayoress Heather, at a civic reception later in the year hopefully in September”

“I do however look forward to Dunstable recognising the incredible work that NHS and frontline workers have achieved during the current pandemic, by celebrating NHS and frontline workers Day on the 5th July, please put this date in your diary now, details will follow.”

The new Mayor grew up in West Cornwall; she left Cornwall to train as a nurse at Guys Hospital in London and first set foot in Bedfordshire when she started training as a midwife at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, and has lived in the area ever since.

She has been a health visitor and college lecturer and during her last years before retiring she spent most of her time involved with domestic violence and child protection cases, and training new health visitors. It is for that reason that her chosen charity for this year is Home-Start.

Home-Start provides vital support services to families with young children in Central Bedfordshire, and their base is in Dunstable.