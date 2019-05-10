Easter bonnets on parade at Dunstable care home party

The sun shone down and residents said ‘Happy Easter’ as a Dunstable care home held a special egg hunt and garden party.

Chiltern View, of West Street, welcomed residents’ families and friends into town, with guests invited to step into its special Dementia Sensory Garden and join in with the colourful celebrations.

The merry group enjoyed a variety of activities, including singing, and were proud to show off their new crafty creations - Easter bonnets.

Amber Fairbrass, registered home manager, said: “Residents enjoyed the Easter egg hunt as well as a music session run by a lady called Lindsay, who visits twice a month.

“She really knows which songs the residents enjoy.

“I arranged the day along with our activities planner, Nikki, at the home, and the residents made their own Easter bonnets with help from the staff.”

The home’s Dementia Sensor Garden was designed by Amber and Nikki, and lots of work went into the garden last year with help from residents, families and friends.

The garden incorporates the three senses which could bring back memories for people living well with a dementia: sound, smell and vision.

Amber added: “I put us in for the Luton Community Awards last year, and we won at a prestigious event last October in the Enhancing Lives category.”

The garden was opened in August 2018 with honourary guests Fiona Chapman MBE, chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council, and The Quintet of Six, an ensemble from The Woburn Sands Band.

If you are looking for support, advice or information about dementia, please call the national helpline on 0300 222 11 22, which is run by the Alzheimer’s Society.

To contact the care home: 01582 477794.