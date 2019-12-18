Edlesborough Parish Council receives festive boost from housebuilder

Edlesborough Parish Council has received a festive boost from Bellway, which sponsored five Christmas wreaths as part of a village fundraising project.

For the last three years, a group of volunteers decorate the village with sponsored festive garlands.

Bellway, which is building new homes at The Grange, off High Street, sponsored five wreaths for a donation of £50 each, meaning that £250 was handed to the parish council.

The money raised from the scheme this year will be spent on a new Christmas tree and lights.

Penny Pataky, the clerk for Edlesborough Parish Council, said: “So far this year we have managed to raise £200 so the Bellway donation of £250 was a massive boost for us.

“Each year a different group receives the sponsorship money. This year the beneficiary is the EDaN Beautification Team.

"This group of local volunteers carry out various tasks to make our village look better. So, this year the money will go towards a new Christmas tree and new lights, and the rest will go towards plants, bulbs and other items to beautify the village.

“We would like to thank Bellway for this generous donation. It really goes a long way in helping to improve our village.”

The EDaN Beautification Team is a group of volunteers from all three villages who help to make local improvements.

The wreaths sponsored by Bellway are currently being displayed at The Grange.

Luke Southgate, sales director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We were more than happy to purchase these wreaths.

"Not only does the money go towards a great cause, but the wreaths also look fantastic and really help to make The Grange look more festive.

“It is always great to see local communities get into the Christmas spirit.

"The wreath making tradition that Edlesborough has is a brilliant example of people working together to improve the local area, and we are glad that we could be a part of it.”