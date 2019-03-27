Enjoy a Mother’s Day pamper session at Dunstable care home

Mums in Dunstable are being invited to enjoy a free pampering session ahead of Mother’s Day, courtesy of a Dunstable care home.

Caddington Grove care home, on London Road, is welcoming mums into its salon on Friday, March 29, from 10am till 2pm, where they will be given hair and beauty treatments, including manicures and hair styling.

Mother's Day at Caddington Grove

To book a pampering session on Friday, call Caddington Grove on 01582 320750.

Home Manager Martyn Dawes said: “Mother’s Day is a time to enjoy some much-deserved rest and relaxation and we hope that capturing the day on camera, will create some treasured memories too.

“As well as enjoying the occasion with our residents, it’s lovely for us to be able to extend a warm welcome to other mums in the local area.

“We all know how hard mums work, no matter their age, to keep their families happy and healthy, so it’s great to have the opportunity to give something back to them.”