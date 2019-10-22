Enjoy Halloween themed activities at Dunstable care home's first Community Pumpkin Festival

A care home in Dunstable is launching thier first Community Pumpkin Festival on Thursday, October 31.

Caddington Grove care home, on London Road, is inviting families, schools, businesses and community groups to the festival from 10am till 2pm and activities include a cooking workshop, a Best Dressed Halloween outfit competition, trick or treat games and a pumpkin carving workshop.

Residents Flo Wilder and Gloria Burgess

The Dunstable Mayor, cllr Sid Abbott, will choose the winners in all categories.

Caddington Grove’s Community Relations Lead, Kelly Cox, said that she hopes local people will come along to enjoy the fun.

She said: “It’s the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit and have your pumpkin ready for the night ahead.

“Our residents love welcoming schools, families and local people into the home, so they can’t wait for the pumpkin-themed festivities.

“I hope we’ll get some spine-chillingly creative entries from our friends and neighbours.”

Pre-booking is essential and can be done by calling 01582 320750 or emailing Caddington.CRL@hamberleycarehomes.co.uk.