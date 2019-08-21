Family fun day at Dunstable pub to raise money for Keech

Staff at The Old Sugarloaf in Dunstable are holding a family fun day on Bank Holiday Monday to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

The pub on High Street North is inviting people to join in the fun from noon on Monday, August 26. There will be something for everyone to enjoy including a barbecue, live music, Brave the Shave and leg waxing.

The Old Sugarloaf in Dunstable. Photo from Google Maps

The money raised will help the hospice provide specialist care for adults and children, who have life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

A spokesperson for The Old Sugarloaf said: “We will have lots going on from noon, including a performance from Clayton Stevens. We also have a raffle with a lot of prizes up for grabs and some games.

“We organised the fun day last year on Bank Holiday Monday and raised just over £1,900. Hopefully we can beat that total this year.”