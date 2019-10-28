Family pays tribute to Dunstable woman who died after crash in St Albans

The family of a woman from Dunstable, who died following a collision in St Albans, have paid tribute to their 'loving wife, beautiful mum, loving grandmother, cherished sister and friend'.

Gillian Agnes Williams, 55, from Dunstable, sadly lost her life following the crash on Redbourn Road on Wednesday, October 9.

Gillian’s family said: “Taken too soon, a day will not pass where we do not think of you.

"A loving wife to Donovan, a beautiful mum to Kieran, Whitney and Daryl. A loving grandmother to Blake and Orlia, a cherished sister and friend.

"We love who you were and will miss all of you, your vibrant red lipstick, your beautiful smile that lit up the room and your amazing kind soul!

"You will be missed by all of your family and friends.

“Our hearts are broken, rest in peace, from all who loved you.”

The family are continuing to receive support from specially trained officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision.

Emergency services were called at 11.45pm on Wednesday, October 9, to A5183 Redbourn Road, after a crash involving a silver Mercedes Benz 350 and a silver Peugeot 308 convertible.

A 72-year-old man, the driver of the Mercedes and Gillian, the driver of the Peugeot suffered injuries which proved fatal, and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information that could assist the enquiry, please call 101 quoting reference ISR 900 of 9 October.

You can also report information online or speak to one of our call operators in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.