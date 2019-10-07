Firefighters help rescue man after severe fall in Dunstable

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after he had a severe fall in Dunstable.

Just before 9am this morning (Monday, October 7) crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a man who had suffered a severe fall.

Fire engine stock image

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews then rescued and supported a man from a basement area, where he had fallen approximately seven metres.

"The man is now in the care of paramedics of East England Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance."

An ambulance from the East of England Ambulance Service, a rapid response vehicle and an East Anglian Air Ambulance were all sent to the incident.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.05am with reports of a person with breathing problems in High Street South, Dunstable.

"One man was taken to Royal London Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition."