Firefighters tackled a simulated fire at Luton Town Football Club on Sunday, July 14, for a special exercise.

More than 30 firefighters from Luton, Toddington, Dunstable and Stopsley crews were involved in the drill which tested Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s response to a fire in the main wooden stand.

Firefighters tackle simulated fire at Luton Town Football Club

The simulated environment meant four fire engines, an aerial platform, incident command unit and support pump and a number of commanders took part and implemented the Service’s incident command system.

Observers from St John Ambulance, the football club’s safety officer and staff from the venue also attended and learned about what happens in an emergency.

Watch Commander Gary Brogan, based at Luton, said: “The exercise was a great success and we would like to thank Luton Town Football Club Safety Officer Stephen Copp and the rest of the staff for the use of the stadium for us to practice our procedures.”

Training in different environments in the community helps test firefighters’ skills even more than normal and enables crews to learn in a realistic environment.

Crews that took part in the exercise were Luton, Toddington, Dunstable, Stopsley, the incident command unit from Leighton Buzzard and support pump.

