Four people in hospital after Houghton Regis fire

Four people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire at a house in Houghton Regis this morning (Tuesday).

Firefighters were called to deal with a fire at a property in Enfield Close, Houghton Regis at around 3.20am this morning.

Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service assisted the fire service at the scene.

A spokesman for the police said: "The fire was under control quickly and a number of neighbouring properties were briefly evacuated.

"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and minor injuries."

Police are working with Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the circumstances.