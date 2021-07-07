Grade-II listed Bedfordshire farmhouse with home gym on market for £800,000

The five-bedroom bedroom detached property on High Street, Silsoe, is being marketed by Michael Graham estate agents (see listing here).

It has a traditional wall facade and is situated in the village conservation area, a short walking distance from all amenities.

The property is believed to date from the late 17th century and has pebble-dashed and white- washed walls beneath a clay hipped roof.

There is over 3,370sq ft of accommodation over four floors including a cellar, which is currently being used as a home gym.

The L-shaped hallway provides access to a sitting room/snug, a separate dining room, and a refitted ground floor shower room with underfloor heating. There is also a family room, a kitchen and breakfast room and a utility room on the ground floor.

The first floor has four double bedrooms, including the master bedroom which has an open plan en-suite. The second floor has a further double bedroom and a room which could be used as a study or sixth bedroom.

A gated entrance opens into the driveway which provides parking and access to the double width garage which has a remotely operated door, power connected and a door to the side.

The walled gardens wrap around the side and rear of the house, and face towards the south west.

Entrances on either side lead into the sitting room, which has dual aspect windows and a multi-fuel burning stove on the reverse side of the fireplace.

The dining room has a traditional brick fireplace and exposed ceiling beams. The large sitting room has a tiled floor, a brick feature fireplace with timber bressumer and a corner storage cupboard.

The gardens at the side are paved and have mature shrubs, bushes and a water feature. The main garden at the rear includes an extensive paved area, adjoining the house, which is covered by a pergola with vines growing over.

