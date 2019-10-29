Ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of Edlesborough's new pavilion

Edlesborough Parish Council and Edlesborough Community Sports Club hosted a ground breaking ceremony on the Village Green to mark the start of the construction of the new pavilion.

Around 100 people attended the special event on Saturday, October 19, which saw youngsters from the Parish representing the tennis, cricket and football clubs join those from the community and local businesses to start digging the foundations.

The Ground Digging Party are (L-R) Sebastian Freethy (9), Theo Tripos (10), Benjamin Freethy (9), Oliver Sunderland (13), Suria Ghuman (5), Millie Stansfield (12)

Before they took to the spades the project was blessed by the local vicar, Rev. Joy Cousans. Alister King, a representative of the local Baptist Church, also attended the event.

On Wednesday, September 11, Edlesborough Parish Council agreed to demolish the old pavilion and build a new Community Sports Pavilion to replace it.

Ken Holloway, chair of Edlesborough Community Sports Club, said: “The pavilion project involves demolishing the old and tired existing pavilion and replacing it with a custom designed building designed to enhance the enjoyment of the Green both for the sports clubs and the local community.

"The first phase is expected to be completed by spring 2020.”