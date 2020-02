Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Dunstable.

Bruce Jackson, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, February 12.

Have you seen missing teenager?

He is described as slim, six-feet-tall, with dark hair that is shorter on the side and longer on top.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and a black tracksuit.

He has links to Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

Anyone with information about Bruce’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference number MPC/405/20.