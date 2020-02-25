Have you seen missing Dunstable teenager?

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Bruce Jackson, 15, from Dunstable, was reported missing 13 days ago, on Wednesday, February 12.

Police believe he could be outside of the Bedfordshire area.

He is described as slim, 6ft, with dark hair, that is shorter on the side and longer on top.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information about Bruce’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting reference number MPC/405/20.