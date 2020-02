Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a man from Dunstable who has been missing since December.

Albert Head, 55, was last seen at around 2pm in the allotments on West Street, Dunstable, on Saturday, December 28.

Have you seen missing Albert?

He was wearing a light brown leather jacket, blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

It is believed he has links to Plymouth.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 101 and quote reference MPC/258/20.