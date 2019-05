Bedfordshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl from Heath and Reach.

Caitlyn Green, 14, was last seen in Heath and Reach at around 3.45pm on Monday, May 20.

Caitlyn Green

She is described as 5ft 2ins, medium build with dark hair with a purple tint.

She was wearing light blue jeans, with a dark green jacket and white trainers and was carrying a red and beige rucksack.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 289 of 20 May.