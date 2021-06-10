Have you seen missing woman who could be in Dunstable?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman from Bedford, who has links to Dunstable.

Paula Emmerson was reported missing earlier today (Thursday) and has not been seen since 11pm yesterday (Wednesday).

She is described as approximately 5ft tall, skinny, with long black hair and blonde roots. She was last seen wearing a green coat, pink socks, black leggings, a green top and a black cardigan.

Have you seen missing Paula?