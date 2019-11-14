Have your say on road maintenance across Central Bedfordshire

Residents are invited to have their say on road maintenance across Central Bedfordshire.

An online survey has been opened for the public to share their views on road maintenance in order to inform the council's future planning.

News

Central Bedfordshire Council has signed up to the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction Survey, the standardised survey will ask members of the public exactly the same questions, whether they live in Central Bedfordshire, Edinburgh or London. Participating councils can then compare results and share best practice.

The online survey is open to all Central Bedfordshire residents and covers views about highways maintenance including roads and pavements, potholes, street lighting, drain clearance and gritting as well as looking at traffic congestion, road safety and accessibility.

The public survey will enable the council to find out what residents think about the highways maintenance services and discover which services they think should be prioritised and improved upon.

The online survey is available at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/highways-survey and is open until 31 January.

The results of the survey will be published in the Spring 2020.