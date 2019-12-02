Have your say on the proposed expansion of Luton Airport

Members of the public are being encouraged to have their say on proposals for the long-term expansion of London Luton Airport.

The second consultation by London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL) on proposals for the long-term expansion of the airport has passed its halfway stage, with community events already attracting nearly 3,000 visitors keen to learn more and express their views.

Terminal close up

There is still plenty of opportunity for members of the public to attend one of these events and respond to the proposals.

The consultation period ends on Monday, December 16.

So far, 20 public drop-in events have been held in Luton and locations across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Ciaran Scanlon, LLAL programme delivery director, said: “We have been delighted with the huge level of public interest at our consultation events.

"Those attending have found the information displays helpful and appreciated the opportunity to engage with our project team on specific aspects of the proposals.

“The high attendance figures underline how important airport expansion is to residents of Luton and the local area. That is why we want as many people as possible to come along to one of the remaining events.

"If they are not able to do that, there is plenty of information and the opportunity to respond to the proposals online at futureluton.llal.org.uk.”

An initial consultation was held in summer 2018. Responding to feedback from this, LLAL is proposing sustainable, phased growth of the airport to 32 million passengers per annum (mppa) by 2039, by providing a second terminal north of the runway and extensive new airfield infrastructure.

Also proposed is a third station and extension for the Luton DART fast transit from Luton Airport Parkway station to the new terminal, plus on- and off-site highway improvements.

LLAL is further proposing a new incremental funding package, on expansion consent, that would provide up to an additional £14m a year at 32 mppa for local communities most impacted by airport operations.

There is no proposal to make any changes to the existing single runway – or any increase in the number of night flights currently permitted, from 11.30pm-6am.

Full details of the consultation events are available at futureluton.llal.org.uk/ alongside all documents being published as part of the consultation – including the Guide to Statutory Consultation and the Feedback Form, which together provide all the key information.

Views can be provided online at futureluton.llal.org.uk, by completing a paper feedback form, or by emailing futureluton@llal.org.uk.

Those wishing to write should address letters to London Luton Airport Ltd, Hart House Business Centre, Kimpton Road, Luton, LU2 0LA.

The consultation will close at 11.59pm on Monday, December 16. Feedback forms with a postal date on or before 16 December will be accepted.