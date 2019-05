Bedfordshire Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing from Hockliffe.

Keith Tofield, more commonly known as Tom, was last seen on Monday (May 13).

He is 54 years old, around 5ft 8ins, of medium build and with short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white top, blue fleece and jeans. He also has links to Milton Keynes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or visit the online reporting centre on our website, quoting reference 185 of Tuesday.