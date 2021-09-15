Home from home for first family at new Linmere estate at Houghton Regis

A young family have become the first residents to move into the Linmere estate on the edge of Houghton Regis.

First- time buyer family Michal and Agata, both 34, and Wiktoria Mazur aged three, moved into their new three-bedroom home at the development this month, using the Help to Buy scheme.

The development will eventually see 5,150 new homes across the consortium site, with Barratt North Thames initially delivering 307 one to four-bedroom homes. To celebrate the milestone, senior representatives from Barratt North Thames and Nigel Reid, the Development Director at Linmere, welcomed the family to their new home at a small event last week.

Michal, Agata and Wiktoria Mazur outside their new home

Michal said: “We previously lived on Parkside, less than a mile away from Linmere and we were looking for a new build house to buy in the area. The community facilities within the development and the great schools nearby were a big draw to us as a young family, as well as the easy access to M1 and A5 – my commute to work is only a 15 minute drive!”

Once complete, the wider Linmere development is set to create a new community including a selection of shops, a children's adventure playground, a cafe, as well as new schools and leisure facilities.

Mr Reid said: “We were delighted to welcome the first home-buyers to Linmere and wish the family all the best in their house overlooking Linmere Park. They will be within walking distance of the soon to be opened Farmstead Café, the nature play park and our Lidl supermarket, making it an ideal location for young families looking for facilities on their doorstep.”

Linmere residents will have access to over ninety acres of green spaces and landscaped parks, cycle lanes and bridleways allowing residents to enjoy time at home and away from their desks.