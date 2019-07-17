Houghton Hall Park receives Green Flag in national awards

Houghton Hall Park has been recognised as one of the best community-run spaces in the country in the UK's National Green Flag Awards 2019.

The park in Houghton Regis has received a full Green Flag, the park has a dog-friendly café with both indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s discovery area, and interactive information about the park and other local heritage.

Houghton Hall Park visitor centre

The park and visitor centre are part of the wider National Lottery-funded £3m Houghton Hall Park Renaissance and Renewal Project, which provides easy-access paths and natural play equipment.

The Green Flag Awards recognise well managed, high quality green spaces. There were five other green spaces in the county that received Green Flag Community Awards, they were Linslade Wood, Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, Stotfold Mill Meadows and Flitton Moor, Studham Common received its Green Flag award for the 12th year running.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services for Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "It’s fantastic news that these six Central Bedfordshire public spaces have been nationally recognised in the Green Flags Award scheme.

“We know how important it is for residents to have somewhere to explore, relax and exercise. So we’re delighted that our parks have been recognised for having the highest possible environmental standards, being beautifully maintained and their excellent visitor facilities.

Houghton Hall Park

"The green flags flying across Central Bedfordshire are a testament to the efforts of both the staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“These awards coincide with our Love Parks Week from 24 July to 2 August, which has a range of events and activities to celebrate our wonderful parks. I would urge everyone to head outdoors and make use of these over the summer.”

All the events during Love Parks Week are available on the council website at: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/love-parks.