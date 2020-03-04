Houghton Regis Leisure Centre win Pancake Race

Houghton Regis Leisure Centre was crowned the winner of this year’s Pancake Race.

The cold and windy weather meant the races, organised by Houghton Regis Town Council, were held at the Bedford Square Centre on Pancake Day (Tuesday, February 25).

Houghton Regis Pancake Race. Photo by Joanna Cross

Each race was started by the Town Mayor, cllr Tracey McMahon.

Teams from The Chiltern School, Thomas Whitehead Academy, and the leisure centre took part, with an impromptu race from the town councillors, staff and the Town Mayors of Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

The trophy for the overall fastest team was given to Houghton Regis Leisure Centre, with an impressive time of 3.55 seconds.

Musician Mike Ruff played some background music on his Accordion and there was a sing-a-long beforehand for all the children that were taking part.

Houghton Regis Pancake Race. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

Each participant was given some Pancake Mix to take home and Medals were given to the winners of the various age categories as a special souvenir of the day.

Houghton Regis Town Council would like to thank Joanna Cross Photography, the SOS Bus and Crew (Safer Luton Partnership) and Mike Ruff (Music), they have also thanked Morrisons and Asda for their support with the pancake mix and refreshments.