Houghton Regis lights up as Town Mayor switches on Christmas tree lights

It is starting to feel a lot like Christmas in Houghton Regis as the Christmas tree lights were switched on by the Town Mayor on Saturday.

Mayor Cllr Martin Kennedy was assisted by his granddaughter, as a special thank you for raising money – by shaving her hair – for one of the mayor’s nominated charities.

Santa, the Town Mayor with his Grandaughter and Father Diego Galanzino from All Saints Church

The Christmas tree lights were switched on after the traditional Christmas Carol Service.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Deputy Lieutenant Robert Goodwin, the town mayors from Ampthill and Stotfold, the deputy mayor of Dunstable and representatives from local groups and organisations all attended the event.

The service was led by Father Diego Galanzino and supported by Houghton Regis Baptist and Community Churches.

Santa visited Houghton Regis for the Christmas tree light switch-on and sang carols with the choir from All Saints Church. There were also light refreshments at Jewels in Bedford Square.

The Houghton Regis Christmas tree lights were switched on by the Town Mayor

The town mayor would like to thank Houghton Regis Youth Council and the volunteers from Jewels for their help and support.