Houghton Regis mum hosts spinathon to raise money for SADS UK in son's memory

A mother from Houghton Regis is hosting a spinathon to raise money for Sudden Adult Death Trust UK (SADS UK), in memory of her son.

Sarah Pyatt lost her son Jake Gallagher in 2012 after he suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest at just 16, and the determined mum has since made it her mission to ensure that schools in Bedfordshire are equipped with defibrillators.

Sarah with her son Jake

Through her fundraising for the charity, she has already put 11 defibrillators in schools in Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Luton.

On Saturday, February 1, between 12noon and 5pm, at Houghton Regis Leisure Centre, Sarah will be hosting a spinathon.

She said: “It’s near Jake’s birthday and I’m hoping to raise £1,200 for SADS UK, to get another defibrillator in a school.

“I will be doing the whole five hours, and my 13-year-old son Leo will be doing it with me.

Sarah has been raising money to help SADS UK put defibrillators in schools across Bedfordshire

“A session is £6 and anyone can come down and take part to help support a great cause, but please book in advance.”

SADS UK aims to save lives, provide information and fund research and medical equipment to prevent premature sudden cardiac death.

Sarah, a nursery practitioner, added: “Since Jake passed away I have been on a mission to make all our schools heart safe, in his memory.

“I’ve raised around £15,000 for the charity and each defibrillator has a plaque with it with Jake’s name on.

“I do not want any other families to go through what we have been through, and I want to help in any way that I can.

“As a family we have been through so, so much, losing Jake ripped a hole on our hearts.

“Life is tough. But my children Charlie, Ella and Leo, and my husband keep me going, I also love doing my charity work in Jake’s memory.

“I want to thank Houghton Regis Leisure Centre, they are letting us use the facility for free, and all the instructors, who are doing the sessions for free as well.”

> To book a spinathon session text Sarah on 07974 054286 or to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-pyatt4.