Houghton Regis mum raising funds for GOSH and Keech Hospice Care in memory of baby boy

A kindhearted Houghton Regis mum is raising funds for two charities in memory of her brave baby boy who died at just ten days old.

Kelly Townley, 25, is holding a family fun day on Saturday, August 28, to encourage donations to Great Ormond Street Hospital and Keech Hospice Care as a thank you for helping her son during his hour of need.

Daxton-Gray McEwan was born on February 23 and battled sepsis and high ammonia levels, before doctors discovered he had a rare condition which could not be treated.

Baby boy Daxton-Gray and Kelly's fundraising poster.

Paying tribute to the "amazing" staff, Kelly said: "I will be forever thankful for everything the staff at the PICU at Great Ormond Street and Keech Cottage did for our baby boy.

"Great Ormond Street gave us extra time and extra memories to spend with our darling boy.

"Keech Cottage gave us the most amazing end of life care for Daxton-Gray. All of the staff showed amazing support and I will be forever grateful."

Less than 48 hours after he was born, Daxton-Gray was rushed back into Luton and Dunstable Hospital because his breathing was very fast.

Doctors discovered he had sepsis, which they could treat with antibiotics, but he also had dangerously high ammonia levels.

Kelly remembers: "Daxton was put on a dialysis filter, but whilst in a coma and on dialysis the doctors noticed him having signs of seizures through a brain camera. His heart rate was constantly rising and his blood pressure was continually going up and down.

"After being on dialysis for two days his ammonia levels dropped. This was incredible news and we had some hope that our perfect baby boy would be okay.

"We had been told by one of the metabolic doctors that our son was a little fighter!"

However, after just 24 hours off the dialysis filter, Daxton-Gray's ammonia levels started to rise again.

His parents were given the devastating news that he had a rare condition called 'Hyperammonemia and Urea Cycle Defect' that couldn't be treated anymore, as he was already on maximum medication.

Kelly said: "Our hearts would be broken forever.

"Daxton had low blood platelets and did not have the red blood cells to fight away the ammonia anymore.

"The doctors told us that he would need to be taken off his ventilator and that he would not make it."

The family were initially told that Daxton would only live for a few hours after this support was removed, but Kelly "knew this wouldn’t be the case".

After two more days at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Daxton-Gray was transferred to Luton's Keech Hospice Care for end of life support.

Kelly said: "The day we arrived at Keech we instantly felt at home; it was beautiful.

"Our two daughters Lilly and Bella came to visit their baby brother just one last time. We walked around the gardens as a family of five and broke the news to them that their nine day old brother would grow his wings and fly up to heaven.

"Later on that night at 2:02 our darling Daxy Bear closed his eyes forever in mine and his daddy’s arms."

Kelly is now determined to give something back to both Great Ormond Street Hospital and Keech Hospice Care.

The family fun day on Saturday will be held at The Chequers, Houghton Regis, and include a raffle, auction, cake sale, hook-a-duck, and more.