Houghton Regis reggae star makes her wedding a royal event

International reggae artist and Houghton Regis resident Askala Selassie has married her long-term partner Marlon Daley at Fairfield House in Bath.

The iconic venue has never been used before as a wedding venue, but as a committed Rastafari couple, Askala and Marlon had their wedding ceremony at the former home of the Emperor Hailie Selassie.

“We feel so honoured to be the first couple to have our marriage blessing at Fairfield House. We had a dream wedding. It was truly amazing and we give thanks to the Most High”, said singer-songwriter Askala.

Askala Selassie has married her long-term partner Marlon Daley

Fairfield House was the former residence of the Emperor during from 1936-41 during his exile from Ethiopia. The house and gardens are considered the UK’s most holy site for the Rastafari community.

He later donated Fairfield House to the elderly people of Bath, and to the wider black community.

Fairfield House Bath is now a not-for-profit community interest company, which houses a museum, gallery and even a local radio station. The centre also provides a weekly lunch club service for over 200 older members of the Caribbean, Asian and Chinese communities within Bath and Somerset.

The unique wedding service was conducted by Mahitima Selassie of Tabot ministers from Kilburn, London and the ceremony was held in the Sacred garden, where the King of Kings Chapel originally stood. "To perform the wedding service in such an historic and holy place is more than a blessing. The witnesses said they were very moved by the service" reflected Priest Mahitima.

Askala Selassie has married her long-term partner Marlon Daley

The UK’s leading female Reggae artist Askala was the youngest ever backing-singer for The Wailers Band in the early 2000s and has recently topped CVM Television’s music video charts with a number one in Jamaica.