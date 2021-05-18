Houghton Regis Town Council announces Mayor and Deputy Mayor

Houghton Regis Town Council is delighted to announce that its Town Mayor and Deputy Mayor have been elected.

Following its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 5, Councillor Clare Copleston has been elected as the Town Mayor of Houghton Regis for 2021/22, while the Deputy Mayor is Councillor Yvonne Farrell.

A Houghton Regis Town Council spokeswoman, said: "Councillor Copleston lives in Houghton Regis with her family and is fully invested and loyal to her community. Within her professional career, Councillor Copleston has launched a local community organisation specialising in mental health, wellbeing and dignity - hosting many events, projects, and initiatives for the interest of the public, and meeting the needs of the community and building community cohesion.

Councillor Copleston, Town Mayor, and Councillor Farrell, Deputy Mayor.

"Councillor Copleston founded The Bedfordshire Dignity Network in 2016, aiming to create a proactive approach to preserving dignity within communities. The network was the first to hold a county wide Dignity Conference in Bedfordshire, addressing topics such as hate crime, refugees, and mental health. She has supported charities such as The National Dignity Council for over sixteen years, going on to become a trustee and aiding in implementing their strategy nationally for an improved quality for life for those utilising our health care services."

During the pandemic, Councillor Copleston worked extensively with the United Nations and went on to chair the mainstream access to mental health care services at the United Nations 75th anniversary global conference.

Cllr Copleston also coordinated the crisis in health care topics across three counties (Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and England) where she went on to interview the global panel and formulated international strategies. She has over twenty years’ experience in health and social care, predominantly in mental health, dementia, and activities provisions.

The spokeswoman added: "Clare is an author and has written two books, where she highlighted her extensive knowledge in meaningful activities in social care and how to improve health and well-being, while at the same time being the main feature in another book - 'Successful Mothers' as the only British woman in a book which featured successful women globally! Her first book which was published in 2019 went on to achieve international no.1 best download on Kindle.

"In 2019, Councillor Copleston received the top National lifesaving and bravery honours from HRH the Queen and HRH Princess Alexandra through the Royal Humane Society for saving a man’s life."

Cllr Copleston, throughout her professional career, has always been a dedicated community volunteer, giving her free time to training members of the community, facilitating local youth services such as the Junior Dignity champions (a first of its kind nationally), and supporting mental health and dementia services.

During the next year, the new Mayor will be raising funds towards The Fire Fighters Charity and SSAFA. (the Armed Forces Charity).

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Yvonne Farrell, has a farming, legal profession and show business background, and finally settled in Houghton Regis in 1989 with her late husband and part time step children.

Councillor Farrell was first elected in the May 2018 by-election and was re-elected in the local elections in May of 2019. She was also elected as a Councillor for Central Bedfordshire Council.

She has run her own business as an entertainment advisor for many years.

The spokeswoman added: "The Deputy Mayor has many interests and her extremely diverse background helps with her being an active member of the Community Services Committee, Environment and Leisure committee, Events Working Group and Combating Crime Working Group.

"Another area of dedication is keeping people safe and well and she is often seen wearing a hi viz jacket as a member of the Watch groups patrolling the streets and trouble spots of Houghton Regis or educating motorists to slow down! She is also a member of the local good neighbour scheme.

"Having two elderly parents, one with dementia of the Alzheimer’s type, she is caring and considerate with residents who sometimes struggle. Working with the local authorities for people with mental health problems has widened her knowledge in this area.