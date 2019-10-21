Houghton Regis Town Council's free Fireworks Bonanza

Houghton Regis Town Council will be holding a free Fireworks Bonanza at Tithe Farm Recreation Ground on Sunday, November 3.

Gates to the recreation ground open at 4pm via Hillbrough Crescent, ready for the fireworks display at 7pm, there will also be food retailers and fairground style rides for younger children.

Houghton Regis will be holding a free fireworks display

Tithe Farm Road, from the junction with Recreation Road to Hillborough Crescent, and Hillborough Crescent, from the junction with Tithe Farm Road to Grove Road, will be closed from 6pm till 9pm to enhance the safety of the Fireworks Display.

Emergency Services will still be able to access the roads during the closure.

Houghton Regis Town Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by the road closures, for more details call 01582 708540.