Houghton Regis volunteers sing-a-long to support Hospice at Home

Hospice at Home Volunteers provided a Ploughmans Supper to raise money for the charity.

The charity covers Dunstable and Houghton Regis and the volunteers offer practical help where it is needed for those suffering a life-limiting illness and their families and carers.

Over 50 people attended the Ploughmans Supper on Saturday, October 5.

Last of the Summer Ukeleles, a group of people who love to play and sing, provided the entertainment and had everyone singing and swaying to the music.

The Mayor and Mayoress’s of both Dunstable and Houghton Regis also attended the event, with local councillors, Liz Jones, Eugene and Pam Ghent.

Ian Coulter, chairman of Hospice at Home Volunteers, said: “Loved this event!

“Thanks to Last of the Summer Ukeleles for a great performance.

“Special thanks to them for an amazing £1,000 raised on our behalf which they presented to our volunteer manager Maureen Kerr.

“Thank you to all our supporters, we raised £625 on the night!

“Special thanks to my trustees in particular Liz Jones and Cynthia Gresham. Fabulous job, I am so lucky to have brilliant support from all our trustees.”

Hospice at Home Volunteers provide ongoing support for those suffering from illness, by visiting people in their own homes, providing an ear to listen to, and support to other family members who care for their loved ones during difficult times.