Hundreds of children visit Santa in Houghton Regis

Over 250 children and their families visited Santa during his visit to Houghton Regis Library on Saturday, December 14.

The visit included craft activities from Houghton Regis Youth Council, an appearance from the Dunstable Elf and balloon modelling.

Over 250 children and their families visited Santa during his visit to Houghton Regis Library

It was a very successful event and Houghton Regis Town Council would like to thank Santa for taking the time to visit the children at the library.

The Town Council would also like to thank Perfect Profiles and Zebra Properties for sponsoring the event and Houghton Regis Library for facilitating the visit.